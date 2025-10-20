Asif Afridi becomes Pakistan's second-oldest Test debutant at 38

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – In a rare moment for Pakistan cricket, Asif Afridi has etched his name into the record books by becoming the country’s second-oldest Test debutant at the age of 38 years and 299 days.

The left-arm spinner’s appearance for Pakistan marks a milestone achieved by few, highlighting both endurance and unwavering passion for the game.

If the record of former cricketer Aamir Elahi – who represented both India and later Pakistan – is taken into account, Afridi becomes the third-oldest player to make a Test debut for the national side.

Born in Peshawar, Asif Afridi has long been known for his left-arm finger spin. His journey through domestic cricket began in 2009, when he first featured in first-class cricket. However, after playing only three matches that season, he disappeared from the professional circuit for nearly six years, re-emerging in 2015 with renewed determination.

Over the years, Afridi’s consistency and perseverance paid off. In 57 first-class matches, he has captured 198 wickets at an impressive average of 25.49, demonstrating his knack for control and tactical spin variation.

Cricket experts have drawn parallels between Afridi and South Africa’s seasoned spinner Simon Harmer, who, at 36, has taken 992 wickets in 233 first-class matches at an average of 26.43. While Harmer’s tally is monumental, Afridi’s numbers reflect remarkable efficiency given the limited opportunities he has had over the years.