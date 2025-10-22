All-rounder Aamer Jamal mourns loss of newborn daughter

Fans and sports figures express condolences as Pakistani cricketer Aamer Jamal mourns the loss of his newborn daughter.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s national cricket team all-rounder Aamer Jamal has announced the passing of his newborn daughter, sharing the heartbreaking news on social media.

The cricketer took to X (formerly Twitter), posting a tender image holding the hand of his late daughter. In his emotional message, Jamal wrote, “From Allah to Allah! My little princess, I couldn’t hold on to you for long. Mama and Baba will miss you.”

In the same post, he prayed for his daughter’s eternal peace, writing, “May Allah grant you the highest place in paradise.” The cause of the infant’s death has not yet been disclosed.

Inna lillahe waina elehe rajeon,

So sorry for your loss. May Allah give you and your wife strength to bear the loss — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) October 22, 2025

Following Jamal’s announcement, fans and fellow cricketers expressed deep sorrow and extended prayers for the bereaved parents. Among them was former Pakistan women’s team captain Sana Mir, who conveyed her condolences to Aamer Jamal and his wife, praying for their strength and patience during this difficult time.