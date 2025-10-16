Australia crush Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Women's World Cup

Australia stormed into the semifinals of the ICC Women’s World Cup, thrashing Bangladesh by 10 wickets, led by Alyssa Healy’s unbeaten century in Visakhapatnam.

VISAKHAPATNAM (Web Desk) - Australia cruised into the semifinals of the ICC Women’s World Cup with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 17th match of the tournament.

Played in Visakhapatnam, the match saw the experienced Australian side dominate the game from start to finish, completely overpowering the relatively inexperienced Bangladeshi team.

Chasing a modest target of 199 runs, Australia reached the total in the 25th over without losing a single wicket. Captain Alyssa Healy was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 113 – her second consecutive century of the tournament. She was well supported by Phoebe Litchfield, who scored 84 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh struggled against Australia’s disciplined bowling attack and managed 198 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Subhana Mostary top-scored with 66 runs, while Rabeya Haider contributed 44.

For Australia, four bowlers shared the honors with two wickets each, ensuring tight control over the opposition throughout the innings.