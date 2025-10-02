AB de Villiers voices dismay over India's sportsmanship during Asia Cup

South African legend AB de Villiers has criticised India’s behaviour during the Asia Cup, urging politics to be kept away from cricket.

(Web Desk) – South African cricket great AB de Villiers has broken his silence over India’s controversial conduct during the Asia Cup, condemning the team’s refusal to display sportsmanship.

Speaking on a social media video programme, the former Proteas captain expressed disappointment at how politics had seeped into the tournament, overshadowing the essence of cricket.

According to de Villiers, the Indian side appeared unhappy about the person from whom they were to receive the trophy, but he insisted such matters had no connection to the sport itself. He said it was painful to witness the closing ceremony unfold in such a manner, stressing that cricket and politics should never be mixed.

Trophy controversy



The Asia Cup final turned contentious when India, after winning the championship, declined to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi. Their decision sparked widespread debate, with accusations that India had deliberately brought political tensions into a sporting event.

Naqvi refutes India media's apology claims amid Asia Cup trophy row

De Villiers remarked that he hated seeing players and the sport itself being placed in such awkward situations, adding that celebrations should be purely about the game, free from external agendas.

Handshake row

The South African legend also referred to earlier incidents during the tournament, where the Indian team reportedly refused to shake hands with Pakistan players. This, he noted, damaged the spirit of cricket and placed unnecessary strain on the players.

He underlined that the Asia Cup was meant to celebrate cricketing talent across the region, not to serve as a platform for political rivalries. His comments came as a rare rebuke from a global icon of the game, known for his balanced views.

Botched 'surgery' keeps Pakistan spineless in Asia Cup 2025

De Villiers reiterated that politics and cricket must be kept apart, reminding that the game is a celebration in its own right. He said he hoped the issues would be resolved soon so that future tournaments would not be clouded by controversy.

His intervention has added international weight to the debate, with cricket fans and experts echoing similar sentiments about safeguarding the integrity of the sport.