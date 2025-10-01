Naqvi refutes India media's apology claims amid Asia Cup trophy row

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, has firmly denied claims of having apologized to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the ongoing Asia Cup trophy controversy.

He issued the statement in a strong response to recent Indian media reports. Taking to Twitter, Naqvi described the reports as "fabricated nonsense" and "cheap propaganda," stating that Indian media “thrives on lies, not facts”.

He categorically stated, “I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologized to the BCCI nor will I ever do so.”

He also reiterated his stance that the entire matter had been blown out of proportion, accusing India of dragging politics into cricket and thus tarnishing the spirit of the game.



— Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) October 1, 2025

“Unfortunately, India continues to drag politics into cricket, damaging the very spirit of the game,” Naqvi wrote.

“As ACC President, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me”.

The controversy began when media outlets in India suggested that Naqvi had extended an apology to the BCCI in connection with the trophy handover dispute.

