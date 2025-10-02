Former England chief selector Smith takes over as MCC president

Former Kent and Middlesex batsman Smith, who played in three Test matches for England, succeeds Mervyn King

LONDON (Reuters) – Former England chief selector Ed Smith has begun a 12-month term as MCC President and ex-England ODI captain Eoin Morgan has been appointed Chair of Cricket, the organisation said on Wednesday.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), founded in 1787, owns the historic Lord's ground in London and is the sole guardian of the laws and spirit of cricket.

"It is a huge honour to succeed Lord King as president of MCC. Lord's has been a special part of my life – as a cricket fan, a player and then as a selector – and this is a fascinating moment in the club's history," said Smith, who scored nearly 13,000 first-class runs in his career.

"I'm looking forward to serving the Club – and the wider game – to the best of my ability."

Smith became the chief selector for the England men's team in 2018 and during his three-year tenure, they won the World Cup for the first time.

Morgan was captain of that World Cup-winning side in 2019 and played for Middlesex for 17 years.