Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya to rise as top T20 all-rounder

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Saim Ayub has displaced India’s Hardik Pandya to claim top spot in the ICC Men’s T20 All-Rounder Rankings for the first time.

Ayub was in excellent touch with the ball in particular at the Asia Cup as he collected eight wickets and his efforts saw him rise four places overall and overtake Pandya in the No.1 spot for all-rounders.

Pandya dropped to second place and eight rating points behind Ayub. However, Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (up four spots to 13th) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (up three places to equal 30th) were the other players to make ground in the category this week.

India's Abhishek Sharma has increased his T20I batting rankings lead. the India opener broke a record that has lasted for almost five years by reaching the highest-ever rating on the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings.

Abhishek reached a rating of 931 points following a stylish half-century during India's successful semi-final victory over Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup and in the process overtook the previous best rating of 919 points, which was achieved by England right-hander Dawid Malan in 2020.

He now leads England's Phil Salt in second place by a total of 82 rating points, while India teammate Tilak Varma remains in third place on the batter rankings after his 213 runs at the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka right-hander Pathum Nissanka gains two spots to improve to fifth with a new career-high rating following his 261 runs at the Asia Cup, while teammate Kusal Perera (up two places to ninth), Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (up 11 rungs to 13th) and India's Sanju Samson (up eight spots to 31st) also make gains following some impressive efforts at the same tournament.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy remained the No.1 ranked bowler in T20I cricket after seven scalps at the Asia Cup.

