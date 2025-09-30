Rajiv Shukla requests Asia Cup trophy, Mohsin Naqvi sets conditions

The ACC meeting was held in which Indian behaviour was condemned

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Rajiv Shukla on Tuesday demanded the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, during which India’s behavior of refusing to participate in the toss and shake hands during matches was condemned.

The ACC also condemned India’s attitude of not accepting the trophy from Naqvi. During the meeting, Rajiv Shukla requested the trophy from the ACC President, to which Mohsin Naqvi said that the Indian team captain and Shukla could come to his office to collect it.

Sources state that no decision was reached in the meeting regarding handing over the Asia Cup trophy to the Indian team.

It may be recalled that despite winning the tournament, the Indian team remained stubborn about not shaking hands with Pakistani players.

Due to this obstinacy, they also refused to receive the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi. However, ACC President Mohsin Naqvi stood firm on his decision, and the Indian team could not accept the trophy from anyone else at the ceremony.

Subsequently, the BCCI formally informed the ACC that the team would not take the trophy, after which the original trophy was sent back from the stadium.