West Indies face test of identity in India

JAMAICA (Web Desk) - Italy are four-time world champions. They missed out on qualification for the last two editions of the World Cup.

West Indies are four-time world champions. They missed out on qualification for the last edition of one kind of World Cup, got into the last eight of the last edition of another kind of World Cup, and the shape of their future presence in the world championship of a third kind is looking, at the moment, a little uncertain.

Italy are a football team with a storied history and a less-than-remarkable recent past. West Indies are a cricket team with a storied history and a less-than-remarkable recent past. One team gets to ride the crests and troughs of its fortunes without the world tying every result to the future of the sport in the region it represents. The other doesn't have that privilege.

For West Indies, existential crises are always around the corner.

For a moment, put aside the peculiar position that the tangle of cricket's history, politics, economics and scheduling has left West Indies in. There is no reason why the maroon cap has to feel so much heavier than caps of other colours. There's no shame in being the team ranked eighth in the world in Tests, ninth in ODIs, and sixth in T20Is. This is how sport works. For someone to occupy the top of the table, someone else has to occupy its middle and someone else its foot.

Great generations come and go, and champion teams routinely become middling teams, sometimes never to recapture old glories. If that's sad, it's not the end of the world. Sport, like life, goes on. Hungary are currently 41st on the FIFA rankings, and haven't qualified for a World Cup since 1986. Football fans may lament that this fate has befallen the team of Puskas, Hidegkuti and Kocsis, but no one's debating whether Hungary should have the right to play international football at all.

West Indies, however, risk being cut out of Test cricket's top table because cricket is determined to shrink when it has every reason to want to grow. This tendency of cricket's administrators heightens the anxieties that swirl around the lower-ranked Full Member teams, who have neither the political nor financial clout of the Big Three, nor an Associate team's sense of nothing to lose. It would be far easier for a strong Associate team like Scotland or Netherlands to create a dressing-room environment that minimises the pressure of results than it is for West Indies, for whom there's always something at stake.

And so we come to where West Indies are now: in two places at once. This is the case both literally - one of their teams is in Sharjah, playing a three-match T20I series against Nepal, and another in Ahmedabad, preparing for a two-match Test series against India - and figuratively.

They could be viewed equally as a team on the up - with bowlers of quality who have delivered Test wins in conditions as dissimilar as Brisbane and Multan over the last 22 months, as well as a 2-1 ODI win over Pakistan a month-and-a-half ago - and one in terminal decline - because they just lost a T20I to Nepal and their most recent act in Test cricket was 27 all out.

A Test tour of India is among the biggest challenges for any team in the world, let alone one in West Indies' position. But notice that we said "among the biggest challenges" and not "the biggest challenge". That downgrading happened last year, when New Zealand came to India and won 3-0 when no one, including possibly themselves, expected them to win even one Test. West Indies will have taken notes from that series, and they've brought with them a squad with components that could exploit the kinds of opportunities that Test cricket in India occasionally provides visiting teams.

West Indies have lost two key fast bowlers to injury, but in Jayden Seales they have one who can take wickets on most pitches. They have two accurate left-arm spinners in Jomel Warrican, who won them a Test match in Pakistan earlier this year, and the uncapped Khary Pierre, who brings vast first-class experience, bowls at a quickish pace that could suit Indian conditions, and is more than handy with the bat. They have two other allrounders, in Roston Chase and Justin Greaves, to give their XIs at least notional depth with both bat and ball.

It's something, even if it isn't quite the quality or experience that New Zealand brought to India last year. And New Zealand also enjoyed considerable amounts of luck. Their fast bowlers got the best of seaming conditions in the first Test, when India misread the pitch, and they won the toss in the second and third Tests, which were played on dustbowls that narrowed the quality gap between the two spin attacks.

West Indies cannot expect that sort of perfect storm to go their way. They may even have to play an entirely different kind of series, if India react to last year's drubbing by shifting away from square turners to traditional Indian pitches that enable big first-innings totals. West Indies' vulnerabilities are likelier to be exposed on pitches where it would take more than one bad session for the better team to lose. And India have taken no liberties; they could have rested Jasprit Bumrah, but they haven't.

This, then, is the challenge that confronts West Indies as they attempt to win their first Test match in India since 1994, and their first series here since 1983. It would take a monumental effort to achieve either of those aims.

It would also serve us all - players, coaching staff, board, fans, non-affiliated observers - well to judge the team's performances by realistic standards, keeping tabs on their processes rather than outcomes.

Down that path lies immense potential for growth, but it's always been West Indies' fate for their results to mean far more than they should.

