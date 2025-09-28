Asia Cup: India captain skips pre-final photoshoot with Pakistan captain

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Ahead of the Asia Cup final, the customary trophy photoshoot between the Pakistan and India captains was notably absent on Sunday.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav skipped the joint shoot with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, leaving Salman to pose alone with the trophy before the high-stakes clash.

The Indian team management later told local media that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had not scheduled any such shoot, claiming no official request was made.

Reports on Saturday had already suggested the event might not take place, with a final call expected only before the match.

Also Read: India win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan in Asia Cup final

When asked about the matter in a pre-match press conference, Salman said, “They can do whatever they want. We will follow the protocol. The rest is up to them if they want to come or not.”

This historic final is the first-ever Asia Cup title showdown between Pakistan and India, adding to the anticipation.

Since its launch in 1984, India have dominated the tournament with eight titles from 11 finals, while Pakistan have won two of their five Asia Cup finals, most recently finishing runners-up to Sri Lanka in 2022.