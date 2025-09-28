First Pakistan-India final in 41-year history of Asia Cup today

India has already defeated Pakistan twice in earlier stages, but final is a differenet ball game

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan and India will clash in the Asia Cup final today (Sunday), marking the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history that the two arch-rivals meet in the title match.

The highly anticipated showdown will begin at 7:30 pm local time at the Dubai International Stadium.

While India has already defeated Pakistan twice in earlier stages of the tournament, the final is expected to be a different contest altogether.

Cricket fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the high-stakes match, with expectations riding high on the Pakistani side. Calls for “bold leadership” have been directed at Salman Ali Agha, while star performers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are being looked at as potential game-changers.

Pakistan qualified for the final after defeating Bangladesh by 11 runs in a crucial Super Four match, effectively a semi-final. Historically, Pakistan and India have faced each other in five tournament finals across various competitions. Pakistan leads this rivalry with three wins, while India has emerged victorious twice.

SALMAN CONFIDENT

Speaking at a pre-match press conference the other day, captain Salman expressed confidence in his team, saying: "We’re hopeful of a strong performance in the final. Our goal is to win the cup, and we won’t repeat past mistakes."

He acknowledged the pressure both teams face and hinted that Pakistan may have saved its best batting for the final. The playing XI, he said, will be finalised after assessing pitch conditions.

He said “matches between Pakistan and India have always been intense. It has never happened that there wasn’t a handshake. Whether someone comes to the photoshoot or not, we’ll be there.”

TICKET PRICES

The minimum ticket price for the Asia Cup final has been set at 350 dirhams (around Rs26,817), for seats in the upper stands. Pavilion seats are priced at 900 dirhams (equal to about Rs68,958).

For premium experiences, ticket prices climb significantly. Special hospitality passes began at 1,500 dirhams (approximately Rs114,930). Other exclusive categories were sold at 3,500 dirhams, 6,000 dirhams, 8,000 dirhams, and a top-tier rate of 11,000 dirhams (nearly Rs842,820), reflecting the soaring demand for the high-voltage contest.

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Pakistan secured their spot in the final after edging out Bangladesh by 11 runs in a gripping contest.

India, on the other hand, clinched qualification in dramatic fashion. In the Super Four stage, their final clash with Sri Lanka ended in a thrilling tie after both sides fought fiercely. Sri Lanka, chasing 203, finished on 202 thanks to a dazzling 107 from Pathum Nissanka. The deadlock led to a Super Over, where India swiftly chased down the modest three-run target on the very first ball, securing their ticket to Dubai’s grand finale.