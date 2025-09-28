Australia eye historic Women's World Cup double

Australia have racked up 26 wins in 30 completed matches since their 2022 World Cup triumph

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Seven-times champions Australia will once again be the team to beat in the Women's World Cup as eight teams prepare to battle it out for the trophy in India and Sri Lanka.

England have won four titles and New Zealand one while India, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be bidding for their maiden crown.

Australia have a shot at cricket history when the Women's World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on September 30.

The tournament presents the defending champion Australians, who won three consecutive titles from 1978-1988, with the chance to become the first team in 36 years to win back-to-back women's one-day World Cups.

They have racked up 26 wins in 30 completed matches since their 2022 World Cup triumph but captain Alyssa Healy said there would be no complacency.

"I think there's genuinely seven other teams that have a really red-hot opportunity of winning this World Cup," Healy said at the Captains' Day event in Bengaluru on Friday.

"I'm not going to single anybody out. It's quite literally who can handle the pressure for the longest that's going to get the job done."

Australia have won 13 ICC trophies - the most in women's cricket.

"I don't think it's quite in the Australian culture to get too complacent about things at any point in time," Healy said.

INDIA SEEK MAIDEN TITLE

India, hosting their first World Cup in 12 years, carry the hopes of a cricket-mad nation as Harmanpreet Kaur prepares for her fifth World Cup and first as captain.

The twice runners-up (2005 and 2017) have a habit of stumbling at crucial moments, but Harmanpreet is determined to change the script.

"Leading my country in the ODI World Cup is very special, it's happening after 12 years (at home). It's all about enjoying this moment," Harmanpreet said.

Sophie Devine aims to close out her career with New Zealand's second World Cup win, banking on her team's combination of "young and vintage" players.

"Suzie (Bates) and I have got a long history together, having played nearly 20 years in international cricket... ," Devine said.