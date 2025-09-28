Pak-India Asia Cup final: Police list banned items, safety rules, fines

(Web Desk) - Fans attending the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today) should familiarise themselves with stadium rules to ensure a smooth and safe experience.

India, unbeaten and the tournament’s most successful team with eight titles, will face a determined Pakistan, two-time champions aiming to break their winning streak. This will be their third T20I clash of the tournament and the fourth meeting at this venue in 2025, with India having won both previous encounters—setting the stage for an intense finale.

Check stadium rules before you go

If you plan to attend, it’s essential to review regulations designed to ensure a safe and secure event. Dubai Police have emphasised that all spectators should familiarise themselves with stadium guidelines ahead of the final.

Fans are advised to check the list of prohibited items and follow instructions from security personnel. Compliance helps protect everyone, ensures smooth event operations, and allows the match to be enjoyed in a safe, positive atmosphere.

Dubai Police alert fans

Before every match, Dubai Police issue safety advisories urging spectators to cooperate with police and private security teams. An SMS alert sent to fans reminded them to: Check tickets for validity, Enter through gates assigned by event organisers, Authorities also thanked attendees for helping maintain a secure and enjoyable championship.

Fan safety and stadium guidelines

The Events Security Committee (ESC) and Dubai Police emphasise Arrive at least three hours before kick-off, One entry per valid ticket; no re-entry, Follow stewards’ instructions and posted signage, Park only in designated areas, Avoid banned items and respect stadium regulations, Violations such as pitch invasions, carrying banned items, or abusive behaviour may result in Dh5,000–Dh30,000 fines and up to three months in prison.

Full security preparedness

Specialised police units are deployed across all Asia Cup matches. Authorities warn that any disruption to safety will face strict legal action.

Strict legal penalties

Under the Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events: Unauthorised pitch entry or banned items (fireworks, flares, etc.): 1–3 months in prison, Dh5,000–Dh30,000 fines, Violence, throwing objects, or racist/abusive language → fines Dh10,000–Dh30,000, imprisonment possible.

Prohibited items

Fans are reminded that the following are banned inside the stadium: Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, flammable or hazardous materials, Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, remote-controlled devices. Large umbrellas, camera rigs, selfie sticks, unauthorised photography, Flags, banners, or signs not approved by organisers, Pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, glass items, Outside food/drinks, smoking, or other unsafe items.