Salman Agha dismisses media hype, focused on Asia Cup Final against India

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha has declared that winning the Asia Cup remains the ultimate target, insisting that speculation in Indian media holds no relevance for him or his squad.

Speaking at a press conference in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup Final scheduled for Sunday, he admitted that Pakistan had not performed up to expectations in earlier matches but suggested players may have reserved their finest display for the final showdown. He urged fans to stay prepared for an exciting encounter and expressed confidence that Pakistan would deliver a positive result in the title clash.

Salman emphasised that Pakistan’s plan is to play their very best cricket, adding that if the team manages to stick to its strategy for 40 overs, it has the ability to beat any opponent. He praised young talent Saim Ayub, saying the left-hander could be a key player for the next decade. The skipper lauded Saim’s efforts in both fielding and bowling and expressed hope that he would excel with the bat in the final.

The Pakistan captain dismissed the ongoing debate around the lack of handshakes between players, stating that it had never been the case in previous Pakistan-India encounters, even during tense times. He noted that avoiding such gestures was not good for cricket.

Pakistan and India set for Asia Cup 2025 Final in Dubai

On team dynamics, Salman highlighted that spinners had received considerable assistance in earlier matches, which explained the reliance on them. At the same time, he defended fast bowlers, stating that aggression is central to their identity. Every player, he said, has the right to express emotions as long as respect is maintained and no one is insulted.