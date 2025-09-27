Pakistan and India set for Asia Cup 2025 Final in Dubai

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2025 final tomorrow (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium, where arch-rivals Pakistan and India will lock horns once again.

The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as fans from both nations flock to Dubai, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere for one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

Despite political undertones in recent weeks, enthusiasm among cricket followers remains at its peak. Thousands are still attempting to secure last-minute tickets for the showdown, with the official ticketing portal continuing to list availability across multiple categories.

Ticket prices

The minimum ticket price for the Asia Cup final has been set at 350 dirhams (around Rs26,817), for seats in the upper stands. Pavilion seats are priced at 900 dirhams (equal to about Rs68,958).

For premium experiences, ticket prices climb significantly. Special hospitality passes began at 1,500 dirhams (approximately Rs114,930). Other exclusive categories were sold at 3,500 dirhams, 6,000 dirhams, 8,000 dirhams, and a top-tier rate of 11,000 dirhams (nearly Rs842,820), reflecting the soaring demand for the high-voltage contest.

Road to the Final

Pakistan secured their spot in the final after edging out Bangladesh by 11 runs in a gripping contest. Following the victory, a fan was seen appealing directly to Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf inside the stadium, urging him not to let India escape defeat this time and to avenge Bangladesh’s challenge.

India, on the other hand, clinched qualification in dramatic fashion. In the Super Four stage, their final clash with Sri Lanka ended in a thrilling tie after both sides fought fiercely. Sri Lanka, chasing 203, finished on 202 thanks to a dazzling 107 from Pathum Nissanka. The deadlock led to a Super Over, where India swiftly chased down the modest three-run target on the very first ball, securing their ticket to Dubai’s grand finale.