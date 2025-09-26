ICC fines Haris Rauf, India's Suryakumar over misconduct during Asia Cup clash

Haris Rauf has been fined 30pc of his match fee for his on-field conduct

DUBAI (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its verdict regarding disciplinary action involving Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan, and India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav.

According to Indian media reports, Haris Rauf has been fined 30pc of his match fee for his on-field conduct during the Asia Cup clash against India.

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Farhan has been issued an official warning by the ICC.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has also been fined 30pc of his match fee following a complaint lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over his controversial political remarks made during the tournament.

The ICC had summoned the Indian skipper for a hearing, which took place in Dubai, where match referee Richie Richardson cautioned him against making political statements in the future.

Sources indicate that the PCB’s complaint stemmed from Yadav's politically charged comments, which were deemed inappropriate in the sports.

“Cricket should remain free of politics,” Richardson reportedly told the Indian captain during the hearing.

On the other side, Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan appeared before the ICC on Friday in response to a complaint filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The complaint centered around specific gestures made by the Pakistani players during the India-Pakistan match. After scoring a half-century, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated by doing gun gesture with his bat.

Haris Rauf, after taking a wicket and fielding near the boundary, responded to Indian fans' taunts with a hand gesture interpreted as mimicking the destruction of an aircraft — a move that stirred controversy despite Pakistan’s loss in the match.

The gestures did not sit well with Indian fans and officials, prompting the BCCI to formally lodge a complaint with the ICC. Match referee Richie Richardson conducted a detailed hearing, questioning both Pakistani players regarding their behavior.