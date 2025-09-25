Indian skipper Yadav faces probe for 'political' remarks after Pakistan match in Asia Cup

It comes after PCB filed a complaint against the Indian captain

(Web Desk) – The International Cricket Council has confirmed that it is reviewing a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket (PCB) against India captain Suryakumar Yadav over his controversial remarks after a victory in the ongoing Asia up match against Pakistan on September 14.

The ICC said it may launch formal hearing after reviewing the complaint against the Indian skipper.

Following the victory, Yadav had said he wanted to dedicate the win to the families of the victims of the Pahlgam terror attack.

He further said he also wanted to “dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery”.

“Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”

The PCB termed the Suryakumar’s remarks “political”.

India media has also reported that match referee Richie Richardson has informed the Indian officials that he has received two reports from the PCB regarding Suryakumar’s comments made during the post-match presentation and press conference.

