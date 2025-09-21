Wasim Akram offers crucial advice to Afridi as Pakistan, India face off again

DUBAI (Web Desk) – As Pakistan is gearing up for a crucial Super Four stage match in Asia Cup cricket against India on Sunday (today) legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram gave some tips to paceman Shaheen Afridi.

Former captain Wasim urged him to adopt a more “tactical approach” when bowling to Indian opener and vice-captain Shubman Gill.

Wasim referred to a recent match between India and Oman in which Omani fast bowler Shah Faisal dismissed Shubman Gill with a late-swinging full-length delivery.

“The world knows Shaheen Afridi usually goes for yorkers early on. It’s time for a ‘Plan B’,” said Wasim.

He advised Afridi to “bowl smartly” and not rely solely on yorkers. “Repeating the same tactic may put him under pressure.”

He said while a yorker is effective, repetitive use can become predictable and risky. “One yorker is fine, but not every ball,” he added.

Wasim said Shaheen wanted to take a wicket with every delivery. He should avoid putting too much pressure on himself. Instead, he should focus on length variation and mixing it up.

THE MATCH

Meanwhile, Pakistan will look forward to avenge their last week’s defeat by India.

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time. The ground remains the same, the match referee will again be Andy Pycroft, but Pakistan team will likely be changed.

It the group stage match, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets.

On Saturday, Pakistan squad was greeted not just by Pakistani fans, but also Indian supporters when the reached the Dubai Cricket Academy for match preparations. Indian fans took photos and autographs from their favorite Pakistani player Fakhar Zaman.

When PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi arrived at the ICC Academy, the Indian support staff and players ended their training session and returned to their hotel. Naqvi spoke with head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha and met other players to boost morale.

The team management, in consultation with the captain, finalized the match strategy against India. It was decided to change the batting order of opener Saim Ayub, who is likely to bat at number four instead of opening. Changes are also expected in the final playing XI.

Hussain Talat is likely to be included in place of Hasan Nawaz, while fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are expected to retain their spots.

The Pakistan cricket team on Saturday unexpectedly cancelled its scheduled pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s high-stakes Asia Cup Super Four clash with India at Dubai International Stadium.