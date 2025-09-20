Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skips media briefing before India showdown

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan cricket team on Saturday unexpectedly cancelled its scheduled pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s high-stakes Asia Cup Super Four clash with India at Dubai International Stadium.

The session, initially set for 7:00pm local time on Saturday, was called off at the request of the team, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed. No specific reason was provided by the management.

The cancellation marks the second time Pakistan has withdrawn from a scheduled media briefing in the tournament, having previously skipped a pre-match press conference before their group-stage fixture against the United Arab Emirates. Cricket analysts have called the move unusual, as pre-match briefings are generally considered a key insight into a team’s preparations and strategy.

Handshake row with India

The backdrop to the cancellation is the fraught atmosphere following the September 14 Group A match between India and Pakistan. India secured a seven-wicket victory, and the match drew attention for a handshake controversy. Indian players refused the customary handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts both at the toss and after the game.

Post-match, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav referenced the Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, linking it to the May military conflict between the neighbours, which left over 70 people dead.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal protest, alleging match referee Andy Pycroft had instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with Yadav. Pakistan considered withdrawing from the tournament but eventually proceeded after Pycroft issued an apology and the group-stage clash against the UAE was completed, albeit with an hour-long delay.

Strategy reset

Former PCB chairperson Ramiz Raja has urged the team to reassess its approach. He emphasised the need for Pakistan to post 150+ totals consistently and reduce reliance on all-rounders. “If key players like Saim Ayub or Hassan Nawaz fire tomorrow, Pakistan can compete with India,” he said, also highlighting improvements required in dot-ball percentages.

Both teams have advanced to the Super Fours alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. With a potential third India-Pakistan showdown possible in the final on 28 September, attention is firmly on Dubai, where the Asia Cup is building towards the T20 World Cup early next year in India and Sri Lanka.