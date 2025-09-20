Asia Cup: Surge in demand for Pakistan-India match tickets, sold in black market

The arch-rival would face each other in Dubai tomorrow

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The demand of tickets for the Pakistan and India encounter at the Asia Cup has skyrocketed.

The arch-rival would face each other tomorrow (Sunday) and due to much demand, the tickets were also being sold on the black market. Tickets are being sold at the least price of AED350 (Rs27,000).

The clash is very important for both sides as the previous match was won by India after which the hand shake crisis ensued.

Pakistan and India meet again at Asia Cup after handshake row

After the first-of-its-kind incident, the PCB demanded that match referee Andy Pycroft be removed from his position. However, the matter was settled when match referee apologised.