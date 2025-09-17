ICC referee Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan after toss handshake row

DUBAI (Dunya News) – ICC referee Andy Pycroft has issued an apology to the Pakistan cricket team following uproar over his decision to stop a pre-toss handshake during the Pakistan–India clash.

Despite the controversy, Pycroft is officiating today’s Asia Cup fixture between Pakistan and the UAE at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistani side initially refused to leave their hotel for the ground, insisting that Pycroft be replaced. Players were told to remain in their rooms as emergency meetings were held with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, and senior officials. After intense consultations, the team departed for the stadium.

Referee’s apology

Pycroft met the Pakistan team’s manager and captain to apologise, calling the 14 September incident a “miscommunication.” During that match against India, he had instructed Pakistan captain Salman Agha not to shake hands at the toss. He also told the Pakistan media manager not to record the moment.

The matter escalated post-match when team manager Naveed Akram Cheema raised the issue with tournament director Andrew Russell. Russell initially claimed the directive came from the BCCI, later saying it had been instructed by the Indian government. The PCB strongly condemned the episode and demanded Pycroft’s removal.

ICC response

The ICC has acknowledged the controversy and agreed to launch an inquiry into whether its Code of Conduct was breached during the India match. Sources suggest Pakistan had been unwilling to participate in further Asia Cup fixtures until the referee issue was resolved.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi also held discussions with former board heads Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi before confirming the team’s arrival at the ground. Advisor Amir Mir later announced that the Pakistan–UAE match would be delayed by one hour, with play scheduled to begin at 7:30pm Pakistan time.