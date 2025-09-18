Sri Lanka qualify for Asia Cup's Super Four after defeating Afghanistan

Chasing a target of 170 runs, Sri Lanka comfortably reached the goal in 18.4 overs

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) - Sri Lanka secured a spot in the Super Four stage of the T20 Asia Cup 2025 after defeating Afghanistan by 6 wickets in the 11th match of the tournament, held at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing a target of 170 runs set by Afghanistan, Sri Lanka comfortably reached the goal in 18.4 overs, losing just four wickets.

Kusal Mendis played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 74 runs. Kamindu Mendis added 26 runs, while Kusal Perera contributed 28 runs to the chase.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Led by captain Rashid Khan, the Afghan side posted 169 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Mohammad Nabi was the standout performer with a 60-run innings. Ibrahim Zadran and Rashid Khan scored 24 runs each, while Sadiqullah chipped in with 18 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 14.

With this defeat, Afghanistan’s journey in the Asia Cup 2025 comes to an end. From Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have now officially qualified for the Super Four stage.

Sri Lanka tops Group B with 6 points after winning all three of their group matches, while Bangladesh sits in second place with 4 points.