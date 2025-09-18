Asia Cup: Pakistan beat UAE by 41 runs to storm into Super Four

UAE’s batting unit could yield 105 before being bowled out in 17.4 overs.

DUBAI (AFP) – Pakistan set up another politically charged showdown with arch-rivals India at the Asia Cup after defeating the United Arab Emirates by 41 runs in Dubai on Wednesday.

The match began an hour late as the fallout rumbled on from a handshake row with India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was considering pulling out from the tournament and demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the must-win group game against the hosts.

The Zimbabwean oversaw Sunday's politically charged clash with India, after which the victorious India team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

The PCB alleged that Pycroft told Pakistan skipper Salman Agha and Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands at the toss.

Following urgent talks with the ICC on Wednesday, the PCB released a statement saying: "The ICC's match referee, Andy Pycroft, has apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team."

He remained match referee for the UAE encounter.

The PCB's subsequent statement said: "Andy Pycroft termed the September 14 incident a result of miscommunication and apologised.

"The ICC has expressed its willingness to conduct an inquiry into the code of conduct violation that occurred during the September 14 match."

Fakhar Zaman scored 50 off 36 balls and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi added a brisk 29 not out as Pakistan made a modest 146-9 after being put in to bat.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed led Pakistan's bowling charge with 2-13 as the UAE were dismissed for 105 in 17.4 overs. Shaheen took 2-16 and fellow paceman Haris Rauf 2-19.

The win means Pakistan join India in the Super Four from Group A. They will meet again in Dubai on Sunday.

Rahul Chopra top-scored for the UAE with a run-a-ball 35.

Pakistan got off to a shaky start as Saim Ayub fell for a second-ball duck while Sahibzada Farhan made five, both falling to pace bowler Junaid Siddique.

Zaman and Salman Agha (20) added 61 for the third wicket.

Zaman hit three sixes and two fours before he fell to left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh, who took 3-26.

It was left to Shaheen to help Pakistan add 51 in the last five overs as Siddique finished with an impressive 4-18.

Rauf said Pakistan will be more competitive in their rematch with India after losing by seven wickets in the first clash between the rivals in cricket since the countries fought a brief but deadly border conflict in May.

"Yes, we were not up to the mark in the first game, but we will do our best to be competitive," said Rauf.

"Cricket is a game of expectations, fans have a lot of expectation so we will try to live up to that."

UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem played down the distraction of Pakistan arriving late to Wednesday's match.

"We were told about the delay in the match, so we kept our preparations and were not worried about the off-field matters," said Waseem.

Sri Lanka meet Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi to decide who goes through to the next round from Group B. Bangladesh are also in the running with two wins in three matches.

