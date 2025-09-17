Toss handshake row: Video of ICC referee Andy Pycroft's apology released

Pycroft extended his apology for the events of September 14

DUBAI (Dunya News) - A video has been released showing ICC match referee Andy Pycroft apologising to the Pakistan cricket team’s manager and captain over a recent incident during the Asia Cup.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pycroft extended his apology for the events of September 14, which he described as a result of a "miscommunication."

The apology comes after strong backlash from PCB regarding his conduct during the high-profile Pakistan-India clash.

During the match, Pycroft had reportedly instructed both team captains not to shake hands, a move that sparked outrage and was deemed disrespectful by the Pakistani side. The PCB had lodged a formal protest against Pycroft's actions.

Video: Andy Pycroft apologising to the Pakistan team. Well done, PCB ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/O2bvERBKNM — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 17, 2025

Following the incident, the International Cricket Council (ICC) agreed to initiate an inquiry into a possible violation of the Code of Conduct during the September 14 match.

The controversy drew widespread attention and criticism, prompting the ICC to take swift action to defuse tensions between the match officials and the Pakistan team.

Despite the controversy, Pycroft is officiating today’s Asia Cup fixture between Pakistan and the UAE at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistani side initially refused to leave their hotel for the ground, insisting that Pycroft be replaced.

Players were told to remain in their rooms as emergency meetings were held with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, and senior officials. After intense consultations, the team departed for the stadium.