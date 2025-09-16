Bangladesh face do-or-die clash against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka currently lead with 4 points, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh sit second and third

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Bangladesh face a must-win challenge today (Tuesday) as they take on Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The high-stakes encounter will be played in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM (PST).

Afghanistan, who started their campaign with a convincing 94-run victory over Hong Kong, will be aiming to strengthen their position with another win. This will be Afghanistan’s second match of the tournament, while Bangladesh will be playing their third.

Bangladesh opened with a win against Hong Kong but suffered a setback against Sri Lanka in their second outing.

In Group B standings, Sri Lanka currently lead with 4 points, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh sit second and third respectively with 2 points each.