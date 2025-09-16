In-focus

Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs in Asia Cup thriller

Cricket

Rashid Khan claims two wickets but Afghanistan falter in chase

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Bangladesh on Tuesday defeated Afghanistan by 8 runs in a gripping contest at the Asia Cup 2025.

Set a target of 155, Afghanistan’s innings ended on the final delivery as they were bowled out for 146 at the Zayed International Cricket Stadium. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 35 runs for his side but could not take Afghanistan across the line.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Liton Das won the toss and elected to bat in the tournament’s ninth match. His team posted 154 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Tanzid Hasan anchored the innings with a crucial 52, while Saif Hassan contributed 30, Towhid Hridoy added 26, Shamim Hossain made 11 and Nurul Hasan chipped in with 12 runs.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad impressed with two wickets apiece, while Azmatullah Omarzai claimed one. Despite their disciplined bowling effort, the Afghan batsmen fell just short in the tense run chase.

 

Bangladesh
Asia Cup
Afghanistan
Cricket



