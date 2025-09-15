Rain denies England and South Africa a series decider

England's T20 series decider against South Africa at Trent Bridge on Sunday was washed out.

NOTTINGHAM (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Rain had the final say as England's T20 series decider against South Africa at Trent Bridge on Sunday was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Phil Salt's astounding 141 not out -- in which he recorded the fastest and highest T20 century by an Englishman -- helped the hosts to a record-breaking 146-run win at Old Trafford on Friday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

South Africa won a rain-affected series opener at Cardiff on Wednesday but any hope of a winner-takes-all clash in Nottingham began to evaporate when a light shower started to fall shortly before the 2:00 pm local time (1300 GMT) toss.

England captain Harry Brook and South Africa skipper Aiden Markram emerged from the pavilion for a toss rescheduled for 2:10 pm.

But that was called off as the showers intensified and, with the rain unrelenting, the umpires officially abandoned the match at 4:20 pm.

