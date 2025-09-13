Salt ton sees records tumble as England thrash South Africa to level T20 series

England beat South Africa by 146 runs in Manchester to level their three-match series at 1-1.

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Phil Salt hit the highest score and quickest century by an England batsman in a T20 international as the hosts hammered South Africa by 146 runs to level their three-match series at 1-1 during a record-breaking evening at Old Trafford on Friday.

Opening batsman Salt's astounding 141 not out was the cornerstone of England's mammoth 304-2.

It was the first time in a T20 international between two Test-playing nations a side had reached 300, with India having come closest previously, scoring 297-6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024.

South Africa, faced with a colossal chase, unsurprisingly lost early wickets and were dismissed for 158 in under 17 overs, with skipper Aiden Markram's 41 their top score.

Jofra Archer took 3-25 in three overs after the England express quick did not feature in the Proteas' series-opening win in a rain-shortened match in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Salt's 119, the existing England record at this level, had been at the heart of his country's previous highest T20 total of 267-3 against the West Indies in Trinidad in December 2023.

The 29-year-old, out for a golden duck in Cardiff, turned the tables in style with a remarkable 60-ball innings featuring 15 fours and eight sixes on his Lancashire home ground.

His fourth T20 hundred came off 39 deliveries and was the quickest century in any format by an England batsman, surpassing Liam Livingstone's 42-ball innings in a Twenty20 against Pakistan at Trent Bridge in 2021.

Salt shared a blistering opening stand of 126 with county colleague Jos Buttler (83) in a mere 7.5 overs after England lost the toss before captain Harry Brook chipped in with an unbeaten 41.

The aggressive Salt struck fours off the first three balls of the match, with fast bowler Marco Jansen sliced over point, whipped through fine leg and driven down the ground.

Salt then ended the over by lofting left-armer Jansen straight back over the paceman's head for six.

Buttler, meanwhile, hit Lizaad Wiliams for succesive sixes with the Proteas quick conceding 62 in just three overs.

Former England skipper Buttler was on course for a stunningly quick century when his 83, off a mere 30 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes, ended when he holed out off Bjorn Fortuin.

Recalled spinner Fortuin, who also dismissed Jacob Bethell, was the lone successful South Africa bowler with 2-52 in four overs.

Salt's two off a free hit against fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took him to a 39-ball century including 13 fours and five sixes.

The fastest century in a T20 featuring two Test-playing nations is David Miller's 35-ball innings for South Africa against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom in 2017.

Rabada, one of the outstanding bowlers of his generation, conceded 70 runs in four wicketless overs on Friday.

This series concludes at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

