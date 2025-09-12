Punjab Kings' controversial move backfires after omitting Pakistan logo from match poster

Under intense pressure and criticism, Punjab Kings has now disabled the comments section on its post

(Web Desk) - The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings has faced severe backlash for its controversial action.

In a social media post, Punjab Kings violated the spirit of sportsmanship by removing the Pakistan logo from the poster announcing the match schedule against India.

Punjab Kings included the logo of India in their social media post but left the space for the opposing team (Pakistan) blank.

This disrespectful act has drawn strong reactions and widespread criticism from cricket fans around the world.

Under intense pressure and criticism, Punjab Kings has now disabled the comments section on its post.

However, cricket enthusiasts are labeling this move as contrary to the spirit of the game and an insult to the dignity of cricket.