English cricket figure questioned over drink spiking

ECB decline to comment on alleged incident at a pub in south-west London in May.

LONDON (Web Desk) - A well-known figure within English cricket is being investigated by police over allegations of spiking the drinks of two women and sexually assaulting one of them.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday that the man, in his 40s, was questioned under caution by Scotland Yard in June after a complaint at a pub in south-west London, in the SW6 area which covers Fulham and Parsons Green. The ECB declined to comment on the allegations.

"We are currently investigating allegations of spiking and sexual assault against two women that took place on Thursday, 22 May at a pub in the SW6 area," the Metropolitan Police told ESPNcricinfo in a statement.

"Two women are believed to have been spiked with one also allegedly sexually assaulted. A man in his 40s was interviewed under caution on Thursday, 5 June. Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made at this stage."

Chris Haward, the managing director of the Cricket Regulator - the independent body responsible for handling disciplinary cases within English cricket - said last month: "Removing sexual misconduct from the game is a priority."

The Regulator has twice charged individuals following instances of sexual misconduct in the last year.

A coach was suspended for up to nine months in August after being dismissed by his county for "sexualised and inappropriate" pictures to junior female members of staff. Last November, another coach was suspended for up to six months for "inappropriate sexual behaviour" on a county pre-season tour.

