Haris and bowlers help Pakistan rout Oman in Asia Cup

Pakistan now face arch-rivals India in a high-voltage Group A match in Dubai on Sunday.

DUBAI (AFP) - Mohammad Haris hit a return-to-form half century before bowlers routed Oman as Pakistan opened their Asia Cup campaign with a 93-run win over Oman in Dubai on Friday.

Haris anchored the innings with a 43-ball 66 by Haris spiced with seven boundaries and three sixes as Pakistan scored a below-par 160-7 against Asia Cup first-timers.

But spinners Sufiyan Muqeem (2-7) and Saim Ayub (2-8) and seamer Faheem Ashraf (2-6) atoned for unimpressive batting as Oman - comprising of six expats from Pakistan - folded for 67 in 16.4 overs.

Hammad Mirza, top-scored with 27 off 23 balls which contained a six and three boundaries.

Earlier, Oman's spinner Aamir Kaleem (3-31) and pacer Shah Faisal grabbed (3-34) and kept Pakistan batters under control.

It was Haris who helped Pakistan - who won the toss and batted - with his second score of over fifty in T20Is.

Haris added a damage-repairing 85 for the second wicket with Sahibzada Farhan after Faisal dismissed Ayub with the second ball of the innings.

Farhan scored a run-a-ball 29 with one boundary.

Faisal also dismissed Hasan Nawaz (nine) and Mohammad Nawaz (19) to cap an impressive T20I debut.

Pakistan added 49 in the last five overs, with Fakhar Zaman remaining unbeaten on a 16-ball 23.

Bangladesh play Sri Lanka in Group B match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

