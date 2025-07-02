Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan-India clash set for Sept 7 in UAE

Cricket Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan-India clash set for Sept 7 in UAE

Asia Cup 2025 will proceed as planned in the UAE.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 14:29:48 PKT

(Web Desk) – The much-anticipated showdown between cricketing rivals Pakistan and India in the Asia Cup 2025 has been scheduled for September 7 in Dubai, despite rising tensions following the Pahalgam incident.

Contrary to recent rumors about the event's cancellation, the Asia Cup 2025 will proceed as planned in the UAE.

According to reports, the tournament will begin on either September 4 or 5 and will be played in the T20 format, starting with a group stage followed by a Super Four round.

If both teams qualify for the Super Four stage, a second Pakistan-India match is likely on September 14, with a potential final clash on September 21.

Although India holds the official hosting rights, the event has been shifted to the UAE due to political and security concerns. India, however, will retain hosting status.

Read also: Asia Cup 2025 likely on neutral venue under India's hosting, Indian media reports

An Indian broadcaster confirmed that “the tournament will take place in September and our team will participate,” adding that India has never refused to play Pakistan in ICC events due to the high-value media rights, largely controlled by Indian networks.

The last Pakistan-India encounter took place in Dubai during the 2025 Champions Trophy. India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, consistently choosing neutral venues for bilateral and multilateral tournaments.

Despite India’s rigid stance, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the historic face-off between the arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2025.

