Cricket Cricket Asia Cup 2025 likely on neutral venue under India's hosting, Indian media reports

India is reportedly pushing for offshore staging due to political tensions with Pakistan.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 02 Jul 2025 11:53:43 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian media reports suggested that the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled under India’s hosting, is set to be played at a neutral venue, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the most likely host.

According to reports, the tournament is expected to kick off around September 4 or 5, with the highly anticipated Pakistan-India clash likely on September 7 in Dubai, during the group stage. A second encounter between the arch-rivals could take place in the Super Four stage on September 14, depending on group outcomes.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the T20 format, culminating in the final on September 21. Participating teams include Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and UAE.

