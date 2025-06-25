Pakistan set to tour Bangladesh next month for T20I series

Schedule has been unveiled for the series

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan men’s team will travel to Bangladesh next month to take part in a three-match bilateral T20I series, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed today.

Pakistan will arrive in Dhaka on 16 July before taking on the home side in the first T20I on Sunday, 20 July. The second T20I will take place on Tuesday, 22 July, with the third and final match of the series scheduled for Thursday, 24 July.

All three T20Is will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, with the first ball of each match scheduled to be bowled at 6pm local time.

The two sides last met in a three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium recently, where the home side completed a clean sweep over the visitors.