India's Pant reprimanded for dissent in first Test

Pant was found to have breached Level One of the ICC's code of conduct.

Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 01:30:53 PKT

LEEDS (United Kingdom) (AFP) – India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been handed an official reprimand for showing dissent during the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Tuesday.

Pant was found to have breached Level One of the ICC's code of conduct, with one demerit point added to the disciplinary record of the India vice-captain, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

The incident occurred Sunday during England's first innings when Pant was having a discussion with the umpires regarding the condition of the ball, while Ben Stokes and Harry Brook were at the crease.

"When the umpires refused to change the ball after checking it with the ball gauge, the wicket-keeper (Pant) showed his dissent by throwing the ball on the ground in front of the umpires," the ICC said in a statement.

Pant admitted the offence and accepted the penalty imposed by match referee Richie Richardson, after the charges were brought by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel.

This match has largely been a personal triumph for Pant, whose scores of 134 and 118 have seen him become only the second wicketkeeper, after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, to make hundreds in both innings of the same Test.

The game, the first of a five-Test series, is set for a thrilling finale with England, 21-0 overnight in their second innings, needing a further 350 runs to reach a victory target of 371 on Tuesday's last day.

