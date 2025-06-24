Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi dies

Doshi, with a classical left-armer's action, took 114 wickets in 33 Test with six five-wicket hauls

(Web desk) – Former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi died on Monday due to heart issues in London. He was 77.

Doshi, with a classical left-armer's action, took 114 wickets in 33 Test with six five-wicket hauls. He also picked up 22 wickets in 15 ODIs at an economy rate of 3.96.

He made his Test debut in 1979 after famous Indian spin quartet – Bishan Bedi, Chandrasekhar, Srinivas Prasanna and Venkataraghavan – of the 1970s left the scene. He was 32 when he joined the Indian cricket team. He played his last Test against Pakistan in 1983.

Doshi also wrote autobiography “Spin Punch” in which he took stock of affairs of the game in India besides his cricketing days.

Doshi was considered one of the worst batsmen in Test cricket history, with a batting average of only 4.60. He holds the record for the most innings in a career without ever batting above someone else in the order, with 38 innings batting at number 11 in the order.

He was born in Rajkot on December 22, 1947. He had been living in London for quite a long time.