India first team to lose a Test despite five centurions

There were a number of records made in Headingley as England scripted another memorable win

Wed, 25 Jun 2025

LEEDS (Web Desk) – India became the first team in the history of Test cricket to lose a Test despite five centuries were scored by its batters in the Headingley Test against England.

Following are the stats:

1 India became the first team to lose a Test match with five individual batters scoring centuries. Only once before has a team lost a Test with four hundreds - Australia against England at Melbourne in 1928.

371 The target England chased down at Headingley. It is the second-highest fourth-innings chase for England in Test cricket and the second-biggest by any team against India. The highest was when England chased down 378 against India in 2022 at Edgbaston.

350 The runs England needed to score at the start of the fifth day's play. Only one team has successfully chased a higher total on the last scheduled day of a Test match - 404 by Australia against England on day five of the 1948 Headingley Test.

835 Runs that India aggregated in the Headingley Test are the fourth highest for any team to end up on the losing side. The previous highest aggregate for India in a losing cause was 759 against Australia in 2014 at Adelaide.

3 Number of Test matches with 350-plus totals in all four innings. The previous two such instances came in the Ashes - 1921 at Adelaide and 1948 at Headingley.

1673 Runs aggregated by England and India at Headingley, the highest for any Test match between the two sides. The previous highest was 1614 runs at Manchester in 1990, which ended in a draw. The 1673 runs are also the fifth-highest aggregate for any Test match not to end in a draw.

5 Number of successful 300-plus chases in the fourth innings at Headingley. England's 371-run chase against India is the second-highest at this ground. The only other venue with more than two 300-plus chases is Durban's Kingsmead with three.

149 Ben Duckett's score is the highest by any batter in the fourth innings of a Test match against India, bettering Joe Root's 142* at Edgbaston in 2022.

Duckett's 149 is also the second-highest score by an England opener in the fourth innings, behind Mike Atherton's 185* against South Africa in 1995.

188 The opening partnership between Duckett and Zak Crawley is the fifth highest by any opening pair in the fourth innings of a Test match. It is also the second-highest for England, behind the 203 by Atherton and Graham Gooch against Australia in 1991.

12 Batters to have ended on the losing side despite scoring hundreds in both innings of a Test match. The last of the previous eleven was Brendan Taylor against Bangladesh in 2018.

-- Courtesy Cricinfo

