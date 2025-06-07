Rob Walter named New Zealand men's coach across all forms

Former South Africa white-ball coach signs a three-year contract and will take over in mid-June.

WELLINGTON (Web Desk) - Former South Africa white-ball coach Rob Walter has been confirmed as New Zealand men's new head coach across all formats for the next three years.

Walter, 49, had been one of the leading candidates after he departed his role with South Africa despite having more than two years to run on his contract with CSA. Walter had lead South Africa to the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy as well as the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Walter's family had remained based in New Zealand while he was coaching South Africa, having set up his life in Hawke's Bay following head coaching roles with Otago Volts and Central Stags in New Zealand domestic cricket. He coached Stags to titles in the Ford Trophy and the Plunket Shield in 2022-23. Walter also led New Zealand A on a tour of India in 2022 and has done stints as an assistant coach in the IPL.

Walter takes over from Gary Stead as New Zealand's all format head coach despite New Zealand Cricket initially advertising to split the head coaching roles between white and red-ball cricket.

Walter's contract will see him mentor the Blackcaps across the next WTC cycle, the next ODI World Cup in 2027, the next two T20 World Cups in 2026 and 2028 as well as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"The Blackcaps have been a successful and highly-regarded team on the world scene for some time now and it's a real privilege to be given the chance to add to that," Walter said.

"It's an amazing opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and support staff through a period of time in which so many global events, as well as massive bilateral series, will be contested.

"I just can't wait to get started. It's exciting, it's challenging, and the opportunity is enormous for everyone."

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said it was the right time and place for Walter to take over the role.

"Rob is a world-class coach with an outstanding pedigree," said Weenink.

"His success in New Zealand's domestic game, combined with his recent achievements on the global stage with South Africa, makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Blackcaps.

"We're excited to welcome Rob back home to guide our team through an exciting and challenging period, including three major ICC events."

Walter will take over in mid-June ahead of New Zealand's tour of Zimbabwe in July.

