Ebadot Hossain returns as Bangladesh announce squad for Sri Lanka Test series

Cricket Cricket Ebadot Hossain returns as Bangladesh announce squad for Sri Lanka Test series

Also returning is T20I skipper Litton Das

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 11:10:38 PKT

DHAKA (Web Desk) – Bangladesh have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, set to begin on June 17 in Galle, marking the start of both teams’ World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 campaigns.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain makes a significant return to the squad after recovering from ACL surgery. His last international appearance came in July 2023 against Afghanistan. The fast bowler had been sidelined for nearly two years due to the injury.

Also returning is T20I skipper Litton Das, who was rested for the previous Test series against Zimbabwe.

However, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanvir Islam, and Tanzim Hasan have been dropped, while lead pacer Taskin Ahmed remains unavailable due to injury.

Notably, this is Sri Lanka’s only home series scheduled until mid-2026, while it is also Bangladesh’s only series of the next WTC cycle.

The Tigers’ only other Test series is against Ireland, which is not part of the WTC.

After the Test series in Galle and Colombo (June 17–29), Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will contest three ODIs (July 2–8) and three T20Is (July 10–16) across Khettarama, Pallekele, and Dambulla.

Bangladesh Test Squad vs Sri Lanka:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Khaled Ahmed.