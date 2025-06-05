Mike Hesson shares vision for Pakistan cricket in PCB podcast episode

Cricket Cricket Mike Hesson shares vision for Pakistan cricket in PCB podcast episode

Hesson delved into his coaching philosophy, discussed his decision to join Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 15:21:05 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The 62nd episode of the PCB Podcast has been released, featuring an in-depth interview with Pakistan men’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, conducted by former Test cricketer and renowned commentator Bazid Khan.

In the episode, Hesson delved into his coaching philosophy, discussed his decision to join Pakistan, and reflected on how his time with Islamabad United in the HBL Pakistan Super League helped him build familiarity with local players and team culture.

The podcast was recorded following Pakistan’s emphatic win in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Lahore, part of the team’s eventual 3-0 series whitewash, that was also Hesson’s first assignment since taking charge.

Hesson also outlined his long-term vision for the Pakistan white-ball setup, emphasising team cohesion, adaptability, and performance consistency on the road to major tournaments.