PCB plans 40-player pool for red and white ball cricket after performance review

In the first phase, 22 players have been called up for assessment

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Following a detailed performance review of national cricketers, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is finalising a strategic plan to create a player pool of 40 cricketers for both red-ball and white-ball formats.

According to sources, the pool will serve as a bench strength for Pakistan’s national teams and will also supply talent for Pakistan Shaheens and Pakistan Emerging teams.

In the first phase, 22 players have been called up for assessment, with Head Coach Mike Hesson leading the evaluation alongside other coaching staff. Based on this report, the selected players will undergo focused training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The aim of the initiative is to ensure a continuous supply of match-ready backup players for all formats.