PCB likely to remove Rizwan as ODI captain; Salman Ali Agha emerges as top contender

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to strip Mohammad Rizwan of the ODI captaincy, with Salman Ali Agha emerging as the leading candidate to take over the role.

Sources indicated that the PCB will make a final decision in the coming days, as new head coach Mike Hesson has begun consultations regarding the selection of the ODI captain and vice-captain in coordination with the newly appointed coaching staff.

Agha, known for his all-round capabilities and previous stint as T20 captain, was reportedly considered the strongest contender for the leadership role in the 50-over format.

Mohammad Rizwan was appointed captain of both ODI and T20 teams in October 2024, but following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the T20 captaincy was handed to Agha.