Seven dead in stampede during RCB victory celebration in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had secured victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL final held on Tuesday

BENGALURU (Web Desk) – At least seven people lost their lives in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, during a public celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic first Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had secured victory over the Punjab Kings in the IPL final held on Tuesday.

Television footage revealed a massive crowd, many waving red team flags – lining the streets as the cricket team arrived at the stadium by bus in the evening.

After the stampede, disturbing visuals showed police officers rushing to assist the injured, including one scene where a policeman was seen carrying a wounded individual to an ambulance, while another person lay motionless on the ground as bystanders gathered.

India witnessed several similar tragedies in the past, especially during large public or religious gatherings.

In one such incident earlier this year, at least 30 people died during a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in January.

