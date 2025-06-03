ACC postpones Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Cricket Cricket ACC postpones Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

ACC ﻿President ﻿Mohsin Naqvi wrote on X that the decision was taken on a letter by the SLC president

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 15:37:14 PKT

LAHORE (APP) – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Monday announced the rescheduling of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, previously set to commence on June 6, 2025, in Sri Lanka.

In a press release shared by ACC ﻿President ﻿Mohsin Naqvi on the social media platform X, it was disclosed that the decision on the postponement of event was taken on a letter by SLC President Shammi Silva who cited adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka and health hazards owing to the spread of chikungunya disease in the region.

The press release quoted its President Naqvi saying that the ACC values the importance of promoting women’s cricket and nurturing emerging talent in the region. “The ACC is committed to providing opportunities for young women cricketers to develop their skills and compete at the highest level,” said ACC President Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

“We understand the strategic significance of this tournament in shaping future of women’s cricket in Asia, and work diligently to reschedule the event at the earliest possible date,” said ACC President.

The press release said that the ACC will announce the new dates for the tournament in due course.