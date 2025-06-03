Pakistan to host Over-40 Cricket World Cup; India confirms participation

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan is set to host the Over-40 Cricket World Cup, with the tournament scheduled to take place in Karachi from December 1 to 13.

In a significant development, India has confirmed its participation, subject to receiving government clearance (NOC).

Chairman of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), Fawad Ijaz Khan, announced that the official countdown for the mega event has begun.

This will be the first time the Over-40 World Cup is held in the T20 format, and 16 nations have confirmed their participation so far.

The participating countries include Pakistan, India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, Canada, Zimbabwe, England, Wales, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Hong Kong. Final confirmations are still awaited from England and Wales.

Preparations are in full swing, and cricketing legends like Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, and Kamran Akmal are expected to feature in the tournament, making it a high-profile veterans' event.

Pakistan has a successful history in veterans’ cricket, with recent titles including the Over-60 World Cup (Brisbane 2022), Over-40 Global Cup (Karachi 2023), and Over-50 World Cup (Colombo 2025).