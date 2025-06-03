Australia set for white-ball tour to Pakistan in early 2026, confirms CA CEO

Three-match ODI and three-match T20I series is scheduled for February–March 2026

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Todd Greenberg has confirmed that Australia will tour Pakistan for a white-ball series in early 2026.

In a recent virtual press conference, Greenberg underscored the importance of the bilateral engagement, noting that the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series, scheduled for February–March 2026 under the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), is a crucial part of Australia’s international calendar.

“I believe it will be another good tour of Pakistan. The series against Pakistan is an important part of our schedule,” said Greenberg. “There has been good communication between Pakistan and Australia regarding both red-ball and white-ball series.”

Reflecting on Australia’s 2022 tour of Pakistan, their first in over two decades, Greenberg praised the hospitality and success of that visit, calling it a “very positive experience” that set the foundation for future engagements.

Pakistani players in BBL

In addition to the tour announcement, Greenberg also spoke about the Big Bash League (BBL), confirming that efforts are underway to include leading Pakistani players in the upcoming editions.

“There is no doubt that Pakistani players are very popular within the community,” he said. “If top players from Pakistan come to the BBL, they will definitely enjoy it, and the league will benefit greatly from their inclusion.”

He affirmed CA’s intention to continue attracting global talent to the BBL, adding, “I hope we will definitely attract some players for the next edition of the BBL.”

Pakistan's last tour of Australia

Pakistan last toured Australia in November 2024 for a white-ball series, which saw a mix of fortunes. Under the captaincy of Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan clinched a historic 2-1 ODI series victory, marking their first series win in Australia since 2002. However, the home side responded with a dominant 3-0 sweep in the T20I series.

With the next chapter of their cricketing rivalry now confirmed, the upcoming white-ball tour in 2026 promises to be another exciting milestone in Pakistan–Australia cricket relations.