Holder, Russell return as Windies announce squads for England, Ireland T20Is

Cricket Cricket Holder, Russell return as Windies announce squads for England, Ireland T20Is

Nicholas Pooran will sit out the tours for rest following his stint in IPL 2025

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 13:07:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Cricket West Indies (CWI) has revealed its T20I squads for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland, marking the return of key players Jason Holder and Andre Russell to international action.

While the Windies welcome back their experienced all-rounders, Nicholas Pooran will sit out the tours for rest following his stint in IPL 2025.

The three-match T20I series against England kicks off immediately after the ODI series concludes at The Oval, with all eyes on the squad's new leader, Shai Hope, who takes over T20I captaincy duties from Rovman Powell.

Andre Russell returns to the squad for the first time since suffering an ankle injury during a match against England in Barbados last November, while Jason Holder, who last played a T20I in February 2024, rejoins the side after recovering from injury.

The Ireland leg of the tour will see several changes. Russell and members of the coaching staff will be rested, with Rayon Griffith stepping in as interim head coach in place of Daren Sammy, Floyd Reifer, and Ravi Rampaul, who will head back early to prepare for the Australia Test series.

Roston Chase, recently appointed Test captain, will only play the England series before departing to prepare for the first Test against Australia starting June 25. He will be replaced by Jyd Goolie, a former U-19 star making his senior team debut.

Also returning to the squad is Sherfane Rutherford, who missed the Bangladesh series, while Keacy Carty joins for the Ireland matches, replacing Brandon King, who has been granted leave.

The West Indies will host a Test training camp in Barbados from June 13 to 21, as part of preparations for their home series against Australia.

West Indies Men’s T20I Squad for England:

Shai Hope (captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

West Indies Men’s T20I Squad for Ireland:

Shai Hope (captain), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd