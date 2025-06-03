NZ hand young talent contracts as big guns remain casual

Muhammad Abbas, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Adithya Ashok were all included for the first time

(Reuters) - New Zealand Cricket has handed a quartet of young talents central contracts for the 2025-2026 season as more established players such as Kane Williamson and Devon Conway continue to opt for casual deals.

All-rounders Muhammad Abbas and Zak Foulkes, wicketkeeper Mitch Hay and leg-spinner Adithya Ashok were all included for the first time when the 20-strong list of centrally contracted players was released on Tuesday.

Abbas, 21, hit 52 of 26 balls on his one-day international debut against Pakistan in March and also took the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan with his left-arm pace.

Foulkes, 22, played his first internationals last year, while 24-year-old Hay scored an unbeaten 99 against Pakistan in an ODI in April.

The inclusion of 22-year-old Ashok, who made his international debut in 2023, contributed to the absence from the list of more experienced spinners Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel.

Batting all-rounder Josh Clarkson and former skipper Tim Southee, who has retired, were the other changes from last year's list.

"The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system," NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said in a press release.

"These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the Black Caps is exciting.

"We're thrilled to see this group drive our team forward."

NZC said Williamson, Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Lockie Ferguson were all in negotiations over casual contracts, which will enable them to take part in lucrative Twenty20 leagues around the world as well as represent their country.

New Zealand next play a T20 tri-series with Zimbabwe and South Africa in Harare in July followed by a two-test series against the hosts.