PCB announces high-performance camp for white-ball cricketers

Players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi have been invited to participate

Published On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 08:45:32 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) — The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to organise a three-day high-performance camp specifically for the country's white-ball cricketers, focusing on skill enhancement and fitness.

According to sources, top players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi have been invited to participate in the camp, which will begin today (Tuesday) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Players will be divided into different groups, with tailored sessions planned to improve both physical conditioning and technical capabilities.

The camp will be supervised by Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, with assistance from NCA coaches and Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed.