Dates, Venues confirmed for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

Tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka

DUBAI (Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the dates and venues for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which will take place from September 30 to November 2 across five prominent venues in India and Sri Lanka.

The 13th edition of the 50-over tournament will feature eight teams—India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Matches will be hosted at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

The tournament will kick off with a blockbuster opening clash featuring India in Bengaluru on September 30, marking the return of the Women’s World Cup to India for the first time in 12 years.

The semi-finals will be staged on October 29 (Guwahati or Colombo) and October 30 (Bengaluru), respectively. The final showdown will be held on Sunday, November 2, in either Bengaluru or Colombo, with both finalists receiving a minimum two-day break to prepare for the championship decider.

Australia will enter the tournament as defending champions, having clinched the title in the 2022 edition in New Zealand. They remain the most successful team in Women’s World Cup history with seven titles to their name.

The ICC also released details for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set to take place in England, signaling a sustained global push to elevate women’s cricket.

ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed confidence in the momentum behind the women’s game, “Fans have shown great support for the women’s game in recent years, and I am sure they will start planning for these showpiece events now that they have key dates and venues. Women’s cricket stands at the forefront of our vision, and we are confident that these two upcoming tournaments will not only sustain the incredible momentum we've built in recent years but lift it to greater heights.”